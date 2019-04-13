Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storey Bridge
Storey Bridge
News

Bridge climber charged after selfie quest

by Nicole Pierre
13th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who forced the closure of Brisbaneâ€™s Story Bridge early this morning in an alleged attempt to get a selfie has been charged.

Police say the 30-year-old man from Victoria scaled the 100 metre-high bridge at about 4am to take a selfie.

A man who climbed Brisbane’s iconic Storey Bridge to allegedly take a selfie on Saturday morning has been charged.
A man who climbed Brisbane’s iconic Storey Bridge to allegedly take a selfie on Saturday morning has been charged.

The bridge was closed to traffic for more than an hour and a group of people who had paid to climb the bridge were interrupted.

The man was charged with unregulated high-risk activities, public nuisance and obstructing police and will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 26.

brisbane charged climber selfie story bride

Top Stories

    Road closures in Gympie CBD for Easter on Mary

    premium_icon Road closures in Gympie CBD for Easter on Mary

    News GYMPIE CBD road closures will be in place to accommodate the annual Easter on Mary street party event.

    Man pulled from Mary River at Gympie

    premium_icon Man pulled from Mary River at Gympie

    News GYMPIE emergency services were on the scene at Normanby Bridge

    True crime podcast about Wolvi mother's death debuts today

    premium_icon True crime podcast about Wolvi mother's death debuts today

    News 'We've already uncovered a lot more than people have heard before.'

    'Dingo and wolf' put down after stalking Ridgewood community

    premium_icon 'Dingo and wolf' put down after stalking Ridgewood community

    Environment "Control these dogs before someone gets hurt"