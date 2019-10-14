Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Edward Kenneth Lord will have to wait months for his sentencing hearing over the 2015 death of wife, Michele Lee Lord (pictured).
Edward Kenneth Lord will have to wait months for his sentencing hearing over the 2015 death of wife, Michele Lee Lord (pictured). NSW Police
Crime

Man who caused wife's river crash death awaits sentencing

Liana Turner
by
13th Oct 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 14th Oct 2019 6:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who killed his wife in a watery crash in 2015 will have to wait until the new year to be sentenced.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 55, was last month expected to face a trial before the Supreme Court in Lismore over the death of his wife Michele.

He had been facing a murder charge, but the prosecution accepted his offer to plead guilty to manslaughter before the trial began.

Mrs Lord died two days after the Gold Coast pair's car plunged into the Tweed River near Tumbulgum in October, 2015.

Mr Lord, from Bonogin, was arrested and charged 18 months after the crash and has been in custody ever since.

The case went before Justice Ian Harrison in Sydney Supreme Court on Friday.

Justice Harrison has scheduled Lord's sentencing hearing to be held in the same court on February 13 next year.

lismore supreme court manslaughter northern rivers crime sentencing sydney supreme court
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Monster Gympie industrial park flagged for 1800ha

    premium_icon REVEALED: Monster Gympie industrial park flagged for 1800ha

    Council News Park could sprawl across area the size of Gympie city, and there's set to be some big players involved in delivering the project.

    Power 30: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #29

    premium_icon Power 30: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #29

    News Sneak peek into who made #29 in Gympie region's most influential.

    Gympie girl now sixth in the world after stormy Spartan race

    premium_icon Gympie girl now sixth in the world after stormy Spartan race

    News She even stopped mid-race to help a racer with hypothermia.

    Wounded Amamoor pelican makes brave recovery

    premium_icon Wounded Amamoor pelican makes brave recovery

    News Twinnies Pelican Rescue comes to the aid of one tough bird