Man who breached DVO makes scene at venue

A MAN who broke a domestic violence order and was asked to leave a Gympie region venue was fined in Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

After being asked to leave the premises by management he left in anger – spinning his tires in the car park and kicking up gravel near bystanders, the court heard.

CLICK HERE: Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000



The man told police afterwards he had “felt disrespected” at the time of the incident that occurred on December 15, 2020.

The man had no previous history and was fined $250.

GYMPIE COURT NEWS

— 61-year-old jailed for molesting, raping young girls

— Man threw girlfriend to ground multiple times over money

— ‘I’m going to kill you’: Farm worker attacks ex with sander