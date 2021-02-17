Menu
1967 Chevrolet motor car spinning rear tyres at Summernats Car Festival in Canberra 09 Jan 2002. burnout
News

Man who breached DVO makes scene at venue

Frances Klein
17th Feb 2021 12:01 AM
A MAN who broke a domestic violence order and was asked to leave a Gympie region venue was fined in Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

After being asked to leave the premises by management he left in anger – spinning his tires in the car park and kicking up gravel near bystanders, the court heard.

The man told police afterwards he had “felt disrespected” at the time of the incident that occurred on December 15, 2020.

The man had no previous history and was fined $250.

