Man who assaulted cop with petrol nozzle granted parole

Kieran Jade Brock was sentenced for a string of charges, including break and enter, assault, obstructing police and dangerous driving in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Kieran Jade Brock was sentenced for a string of charges, including break and enter, assault, obstructing police and dangerous driving in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A MAN who seriously injured a woman in the process of stealing her car will be freed from prison.

An Ipswich magistrate released Kieran Jade Brock, 25, on immediate parole after sentencing him to a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

Magistrate Elizabeth Hall told the father-of-three she noted his childhood trauma.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Brock had stolen a car, refusing to stop when the owner tried to take back the car.

"(You drove) away in a way that was dangerous to other people using the road and yourself," Ms Hall said.

She described how Brock had stolen keys and, getting behind the wheel of someone else's car, had injured the driver before taking off.

"You accelerated and the car struck her knee," Ms Hall said.

The court heard Brock had stolen petrol and used the petrol nozzle to assault a police officer.

"It would have been frightening - he doesn't know who you are or what damage is going to be done to him or the people around or even to you," Ms Hall said.

It was revealed Brock had also broken into a house, carried a knife in public, stolen $300, stolen mobile phones and an iPad and obstructed police.

Appearing by video from the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, Brock was sentenced for a string of 20 charges.

The Chinchilla man, who had already spent nearly eight months in custody, received sentencing for matters relating to stealing, break and enter, seriously assaulting police, possessing a knife, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Magistrate Hall told Brock she understood his life had been hard "since he was a little boy".

The nature of Brock's childhood experiences was not disclosed in court.

"I accept that really you are in a prison anyway, of your thoughts and memories," Ms Hall said.

"You've had to be strong and deal with it on your own because it's hard to know how to deal with all of those terrible things done to you and the losses you have experienced.

"They must inevitably affect you and have affected you and you have responded by trying to blot out the feelings."

She told Brock his trauma did not justify his actions.

"You may as well know, you're going to have those feelings whether you're in prison or out of prison and it would be better to deal with the feelings out of prison," Ms Hall said.

For the dangerous driving, Ms Hall sentenced Brock to 30 months' jail and disqualified him from driving for a year.

He was released on parole immediately.

The convictions were recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.