News

Man who allegedly hit, killed pedestrian mentioned in court

Geordi Offord
17th Sep 2020 1:15 PM
THE man accused of stealing a car that was involved in a crash which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man July had his matter briefly heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

David Mallett was visiting Bundaberg on business when he was struck by a car and killed while walking on the footpath.

Robert Noel Fisher is facing a long list of offences in relation to the incident including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Fisher did not appear in the courtroom.

His lawyer Ian Kendrick told the court a brief of evidence had been received and it was "quite complicated".

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on October 29.

