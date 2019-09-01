Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man wedged between Toowoomba CBD buildings rescued

Tara Miko
by
1st Sep 2019 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who fell from a roof and got stuck between two buildings in the Toowoomba CBD had to be rescued and taken to hospital.

The man, aged in his 20s, is believed to have attempted to gain entry into a nightclub when he fell from the roof early this morning.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the incident near Bank Lane about 3.20am, however it is unknown when the man actually fell.

Firefighters mounted a rescue mission to free the man from the confined space, using ropes to lift him back onto the roof before carrying him to the ground level where he was treated by paramedics.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

He had suffered lower leg injuries in the fall.

queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    3 generations of Gympie family diagnosed with cancer

    premium_icon 3 generations of Gympie family diagnosed with cancer

    News In honour of her resilience and dedication to raising awareness of cancer, Marg Hosking has been named Chair of the 2019 Gympie Relay For Life

    GALLERY: Gympie hockey grand finals go down to the wire

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gympie hockey grand finals go down to the wire

    News 'It was such a good game. I loved every moment of it'

    The 'new' Mary Valley Rattler steams ahead to Amamoor

    premium_icon The 'new' Mary Valley Rattler steams ahead to Amamoor

    News Big send-off on 'maiden voyage' after renovation

    New Lemon Laws aim to protect vehicle buyers

    premium_icon New Lemon Laws aim to protect vehicle buyers

    Politics NEW laws that come into effect today will help protect buyers against being stuck...