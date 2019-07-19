Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kye Enright, 21, is wanted on an outstanding Queensland warrant, after a man died in the carpark of a business on Laidley Plainland Road, Plainland. He could be in Northern NSW.
Kye Enright, 21, is wanted on an outstanding Queensland warrant, after a man died in the carpark of a business on Laidley Plainland Road, Plainland. He could be in Northern NSW.
Crime

Man wanted over death could be in Northern NSW

19th Jul 2019 2:10 PM

IF YOU see this man, do not approach him. 

New South Wales Police are helping Queensland Police Homicide Squad in their search for 21-year-old Kye Enright, wanted in relation to the death of a man earlier this month.

Enright is wanted on an outstanding Queensland warrant issued after a man died in the carpark of a business on Laidley Plainland Road at Plainland, on Monday, July 1.

A 26-year-old man has since been arrested and charged. He remains before the Queensland courts.

Queensland detectives have released an image of Kye Enright, who is believed to be frequenting the Gold Coast and Northern NSW areas.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

death nsw police plainland
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FROM THE SPORTS DESK: The best and worst of a cold week

    FROM THE SPORTS DESK: The best and worst of a cold week

    News It going to be another big weekend in Gympie sport this weekend.

    It was a mistake to elect an all-male Gympie council

    premium_icon It was a mistake to elect an all-male Gympie council

    News OPINION: Women on Gympie council would be less willing to 'follow'

    Call for immediate ban on balloons at Gympie outdoor events

    premium_icon Call for immediate ban on balloons at Gympie outdoor events

    News Should Gympie council ban balloons at all outdoor events?

    GALLERY: 30 photos from Gympie Junior Touch Grand Finals

    premium_icon GALLERY: 30 photos from Gympie Junior Touch Grand Finals

    Community Team photos and action shots from Albert Park