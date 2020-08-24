Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man walks into police station, finds out he’s wanted

Carlie Walker
24th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER missing court, Ryan William Lavis attended an appointment with police later that day.

Attending the police station was part of his bail conditions, but when he got there, Lavis was told he had missed his court appearance at Maryborough Magistrates Court and he was now a wanted man.

He appeared in court this week charged with failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking, as well as drug and fraud offences.

Lavis pleaded guilty to failing to appear.

The court heard he had a long history of addiction to meth and cannabis, as well as mental health issues.

Lavis had reconnected with his children and was "putting in the hard yards" to stay away from drugs so he could remain in his children's lives, the court heard.

Lavis had a significant criminal history and had been homeless at certain times in his life, the court was told.

"There's an easy way to move on in life," Magistrate Terry Duroux told him.

"Stop committing offences."

Lavis was fined $600 and a conviction was recorded for failing to appear.

Then he was arraigned on the other charges and pleaded guilty.

The case was adjourned to September 22 for sentencing.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

court drugs fccourt fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes for ‘warm and humble’ teen killed in beach rollover

        Premium Content Tributes for ‘warm and humble’ teen killed in beach rollover

        News A teenager who died in a horror rollover on a Sunshine Coast beach has been remembered as “one of the most caring kids out there”.

        How Year 12 formals are going to look in Gympie this year

        Premium Content How Year 12 formals are going to look in Gympie this year

        News Coronavirus will make this year’s celebrations look a whole lot different. Here’s...

        ‘Toxic’ Gympie region neighbours’ dispute turns violent

        Premium Content ‘Toxic’ Gympie region neighbours’ dispute turns violent

        News Now in court, the dispute includes allegations of assault and cars swerving at...

        Police release identity of woman killed in Nambour

        Premium Content Police release identity of woman killed in Nambour

        Crime Detectives investigating the alleged murder of a 31-year-old Buddina woman have...