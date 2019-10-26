Man wakes up in police cell and handed $400 fine

A MAN caught yelling abuse and fighting in a street has woken up in a police watch house and handed a $400 fine.

The 19-year-old was fined for disorderly behaviour after taxi drivers reported to police there was a fight in Condamine St at Dalby about 1am.

Police said the man was involved in a fight with another man, pushing and yelling abuse in the street, and arrested him.

Officers had about an hour earlier spoken to the man, reporting he appeared to be heavily intoxicated while he was swearing at a friend.

He had been warned he would be arrested if police were to be called again.

Despite several offers from friends to call him a taxi, the man allegedly ignored them and was found in Cunningham St.

The man was arrested and taken to the Dalby watch house before he was released this morning and given a $400 public nuisance fine for disorderly behaviour.