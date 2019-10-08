Menu
Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative
Man uses ‘dog’ in bedroom trick to hide drug stash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
A MAN used a trick to deter police from entering his bedroom and finding his stash of drugs.

David James Richardson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing cannabis, a grinder and two water pipes used to smoke the dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police went to a home in Norman Gardens about 12pm on September 17 in relation to another matter, where Richardson opened the door.

Ms King said Richardson told police there was a dog in the bedroom and that's why the door was closed.

Police opened the door and saw, sitting on a table in the middle of the room, green leafy material in a bowl and container, two water pipes and a grinder.

He told police it was his cannabis and he would grind it in the bowl to smoke in his water pipes.

Lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said he was a young man with no drug offences on his history.

Richardson was ordered to drug diversion with no criminal convictions recorded.

