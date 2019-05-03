Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been caught peeping into a bathroom in Gladstone.
A man has been caught peeping into a bathroom in Gladstone.
Crime

Terrifying moment peeping tom spotted

by Chris Clarke
3rd May 2019 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE residents are on edge after a terrifying image of a peeping tom looking through a bathroom window emerged.

On Wednesday night, resident Brett Geary captured an image of what appears to be a man pressed up against his bathroom window with his hand helping him peer through.

The image was uploaded on Facebook with the warning: "Be careful peeps there's some dodgy peepers out there tonight!"

Dozens of residents interacted with the post, but police said yesterday they had not received any complaints about a peeping Tom in the area.

Mr Geary was contacted for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

More Stories

editors picks peeping tom public bathroom sex pest voyuer

Top Stories

    Builders hit with surprise new levies

    premium_icon Builders hit with surprise new levies

    Business THE building industry is predicting housing prices will soar under a shock government cash grab they say had left them blindsided.

    • 3rd May 2019 12:37 PM
    3 children aged 12 to 14 apologise for Imbil Anzac damage

    premium_icon 3 children aged 12 to 14 apologise for Imbil Anzac damage

    News Mary Valley children apologise for cenotaph destruction.

    • 3rd May 2019 12:13 PM
    $245,000 new facilities opened today at Gympie school

    premium_icon $245,000 new facilities opened today at Gympie school

    News Covered area and outdoor equipment for College

    • 3rd May 2019 11:59 AM
    Gympie bridge tragedy highlights its inadequacies

    premium_icon Gympie bridge tragedy highlights its inadequacies

    News A bridge with no pedestrian crossing, a city without a bike lane