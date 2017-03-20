30°
Man, two boys taken to hospital after crashing into parked car

Frances Klein
| 20th Mar 2017 7:47 AM
A man was taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash at Langshaw. Photo: Jayden Alexander.
A man was taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash at Langshaw. Photo: Jayden Alexander.

FOUR people were taken to hospital from two separate crashes in the southern part of the region last night.

A Gympie father and his two sons, aged 14 and 10, were taken to Nambour hospital after colliding with a parked car at Coles Creek.

A father and two sons were transported to hospital after crashing at Coles Creek on Sunday night.
A father and two sons were transported to hospital after crashing at Coles Creek on Sunday night. Frances Klein

A Gympie police spokeswoman said the man, 37, and his sons were travelling in a silver Ford Territory on the old Bruce Hwy off ramp around 11pm when they hit a broken down Kia Carnival parked on the side of the road.

"The car hit the rear of the parked car, rolled several times and landed on the left hand side of the road,” the spokeswoman said.

The father and boys were in stable condition when transported.

Earlier a 63-year-old man was taken to Gympie Hospital following a single vehicle crash (pictured) at Langshaw just after 9pm.

Police and paramedics attended the scene near Coppermine Creek Rd and Eel Creek Rd where the car was at a 45 degree angle down a bank with some tyres missing from the car's wheel rims.

Police can not provide any further information at this time.

