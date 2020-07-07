Menu
A Mothar Mountain man was caught trying to grow his own marijuana crop for pain relief after his body was badly burned. Picture: File photo
Man tried to jump over fire, caught growing own pain relief

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
7th Jul 2020 12:05 AM
A MOTHAR Mountain man caught growing his own marijuana stash said he used it as pain relief after his body was badly burned in an accident.

Robert Paul Adams, 47, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to possession of marijuana, production of marijuana for personal use, and possession of a pipe.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said police searched his Mothar Mountain house on March 11 and found six pots each with sprouting marijuana plants.

Adams told police the plants were only four to five days old and he was growing them so he did not have to buy the drug anymore.

Duty lawyer Chris Anderson said Adams used marijuana socially but also as pain relief.

He said Adams had burns to 27 per cent of his body and had skin grafts on his back after attempting to jump over a fire and landing in it.

He said Adams was receiving Newstart payments and has not returned to work since the accident.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced Adams to drug diversion with four months good behaviour and a $150 reconnaissance for the possession charges, and fined him $200 for the production charge.

