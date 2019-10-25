Menu
Tinbeerwah crash
Man seriously injured, traffic delayed after head-on crash

Caitlin Zerafa
ALANL1
& Alan Lander
25th Oct 2019 11:24 AM | Updated: 12:46 PM
A MAN has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after he was entrapped in a head-on crash at Tinbeerwah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash on the intersection of Cooroy Noosa Rd and Coveys Rd about 10.30am.

The was entrapped by his feet, and a second patient, a man in his 30s, was out of the vehicle when paramedics arrived.

The second patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a lower leg injury.

The man who was initially entrapped has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition, the QAS spokeswoman said.

CRASH: A man is trapped in his vehicle after a serious head on crash on Cooroy Noosa Rd. Photo: Alan Lander
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said traffic was being diverted down Cooroy Noosa Rd and Dath Henderson Rd. 

Witnesses have reported traffic is "at a standstill" heading to Noosa.

Acting Senior Sergeant Glenn Pearling said initial investigations indicated one of the cars crashed on the wrong side of the rode.

"As to the reason for that occurring, we're not too sure. That will be subject to Forensic Crash Unit looking into the accident further," he said.

