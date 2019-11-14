Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man in his 70s was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews.
The man in his 70s was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews.
News

Man trapped in car after it rolls into pole

by Emily Halloran
14th Nov 2019 6:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man had to be freed from the wreckage of his car after it rolled and went into a pole this afternoon.

Paramedics and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) were called to the corner of Dunlin Drive and Myna Way in Burleigh Waters about 2.45pm.

It is understood a man in his 70s was driving when the car flipped and rolled into a pole.

QFES worked to free the man, who was found with "no significant injuries".

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

burleigh heads car crash injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GET OUT NOW: Warning still current for Widgee residents

        GET OUT NOW: Warning still current for Widgee residents

        News UPDATE 10am: Two new warnings for residents in the Black Snake area and on the Thorneside side of the fire.

        Meet the Gympie cricketers ready to fire in over 50s carnival

        premium_icon Meet the Gympie cricketers ready to fire in over 50s...

        News Five over-50s Gympie cricketers will make the region proud when they head to Perth...

        Council reveals results of review into its Planning Department

        premium_icon Council reveals results of review into its Planning...

        News Gympie Regional Council on Wednesday night released the findings of an independent...

        Man rescues paddock of animals from wild bushfire

        premium_icon Man rescues paddock of animals from wild bushfire

        News Jayden spent his day off saving horses and cattle from a ‘wild and unpredictable’...