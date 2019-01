A man is in a stable condition after a roll-over on the Freshwater track Cooloola.

A man is in a stable condition after a roll-over on the Freshwater track Cooloola. David Nielsen

A man has been transported to Gympie Hospital after a single vehicle roll-over at about 9.09am today at Cooloola.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a stable condition.

"He was driving a 4x4 ute along the Freshwater Track at Cooloola this morning. He sustained a leg injury but got himself out of the vehicle before QAS arrived,” he said.

"QAS and Queensland Firies attended the scene.”