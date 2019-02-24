Menu
Man trampled by cow in serious condition

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th Feb 2019 8:03 AM
A MAN was flown to hospital with serious injuries yesterday after he was trampled by a cow.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked just before 2pm to a private property south of Gympie where a man in his 60s was injured.

It is believed the man was trying to separate a calf from its mother when the cow ran down the man and stomped on him.

Paramedics initially treated the patient on the scene before the aero-medical crew arrived.

LifeFlight's critical care doctor, along with the flight paramedic treated him for a serious head, chest and multiple limb injuries.

He was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Last year LifeFlight for performed a record 5724 lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets around Queensland and the world

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit: www.lifeflightfoundation.org.au

