Man trampled by cow in serious condition
A MAN was flown to hospital with serious injuries yesterday after he was trampled by a cow.
The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked just before 2pm to a private property south of Gympie where a man in his 60s was injured.
It is believed the man was trying to separate a calf from its mother when the cow ran down the man and stomped on him.
Paramedics initially treated the patient on the scene before the aero-medical crew arrived.
LifeFlight's critical care doctor, along with the flight paramedic treated him for a serious head, chest and multiple limb injuries.
He was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.
Last year LifeFlight for performed a record 5724 lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets around Queensland and the world
LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation
To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit: www.lifeflightfoundation.org.au