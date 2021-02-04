Menu
Man trades beer for sleeping pills at popular Gympie pub

Kristen Camp
4th Feb 2021 2:00 AM
Saturday night drinks at the pub took a bad turn when a 22-year-old Gympie man was caught by police with several prescription only pills.

Brendan John Bond swapped beer for the sleeping pills early in the night and was found out by police at 12:30am on January 17.

Bond pleaded guilty to the charge in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday and had no previous criminal charges on his record.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said police saw Bond acting suspicious at the Queenslander Hotel and after searching him, found three Diazepam pills.

Diazepam is a medication that assists with sleep, anxiety and muscle spasms.

“He didn't have a prescription or lawful reason for possessing them,” Sergeant Campbell said.

Solicitor Chris Anderson told the court Bond was unemployed but had previously worked at Nolan Meats.

Magistrate Callaghan placed Bond on a good behaviour bond for nine months and he will be required to pay $300 if he breaches it.

“Behave yourself in the next nine months,” Mr Callaghan said.

No conviction was recorded.

