Man to face 50 charges after being picked up by Warwick cops

CHARGED: A north Brisbane man was wanted for a long list of offences. Contributed

WARWICK Police first spotted Joshua John Tilmouth driving a car on Albion St this week and pulled him up for allegedly driving with stolen registration plates.

But the officers quickly discovered it wasn't the only offence the north Brisbane man had allegedly committed in recent weeks.

He was wanted on a long list of other charges including assault occasioning bodily harm, stealing and wilful damage.

Mr Tilmouth was arrested by police after the intercept on Wednesday and charged with 50 offences, most of which are alleged to have occurred between December and January.

The 28-year-old man spent Wednesday night at Warwick watch house and had his matter mentioned yesterday morning at Warwick Magistrates Court.

His list of charges includes 14 counts of driving without a licence while disqualified by a court order, 10 counts of stealing, seven of unlawful use of motor vehicles, four of entering premises and commit an indictable offence and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed or in company.

Most of the offences allegedly occurred around Caboolture, Kilcoy and north Brisbane.

Lawyer Brad Skuse did not submit a bail application for Mr Tilmouth yesterday.

His matter was adjourned and he was remanded in custody until his next court date on May 10.