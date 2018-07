The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was dispatched to a north Gympie property after a man was thrown from his horse.

The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was dispatched to a north Gympie property after a man was thrown from his horse. RACQ Lifeflight

A MAN was airlifted from a private property north of Gympie after being injured in a horse-riding accident yesterday afternoon.

The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was called in to help when the man, in his 40s, was thrown from his horse.

The on-flight medical team worked with Queensland Ambulance Services to treat him at the scene.

He was then flown to Hervey Bay Hospital for further treatment.

He was in a stable condition at time of transport.