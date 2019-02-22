Man threatens to shoot Gympie Centrelink security

THREATENING to shoot security staff and driving off without paying for petrol have proven to be expensive actions for a Glenwood man.

Daniel John Iddles offered a guilty plea to six charges in Gympie Magistrates Court this week, several of which stemmed from his behaviour in September last year. The most serious charge, as noted by magistrate Chris Callaghan, was the result of threats made to staff at Gympie's Centrelink office on September 3.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court Iddles had been on the self-service phone at the centre when he started yelling down it at the person on the other end.

When a security guard tried to intervene, he told them to "f*** off mate”. He turned back to the phone, called the person on the other end a "f****** s***” and then slammed it down. The guard tried to step in again, at which point Iddles threatened to return to the office and shoot him.

The same day, the 43-year-old was caught driving off without paying for $30.01 of fuel from the Southside Caltex Service Station.

Sgt Manns said he then did the same at the United Service Station at Glenwood on September 14, this time driving off without paying for $40 of fuel.

Solicitor Greg Wildie told the court Iddles has ADHD, has a drug habit history, and was unemployed at the time of the offending.

Mr Wildie said since then he has found a job, and is "aware his behaviour is unacceptable”.

"He has returned to Centrelink and apologised for his behaviour.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $900, ordered $70 be paid in restitution to the service stations, and banned him from driving for three months.

However, Mr Callaghan said it it was "good to see” Iddles was now fully employed and had his drug issues under control.