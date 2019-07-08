Man threatens to burn, kill partner while she hid in bedroom

A 43-YEAR-OLD Charters Towers man who ran at his partner with a chair has faced court charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

The man was charged with contravening a domestic violence order after an incident occurred at the couple's home at 10.20pm on Thursday, April 25.

Magistrate Stephen Mosch told the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, that his behaviour was "unbelievable".

The court heard the man was intoxicated and began verbally abusing and threatening his spouse.

This included threats of burning and killing her in an outburst which the prosecutor said shocked authorities.

The woman managed to lock herself in the couple's bedroom but the man continued to harass her attempting to gain entry to the room.

The man said he grabbed a butterknife in an attempt to unlock the door and go to bed.

The court heard that when his attempts to gain access to the room were unsuccessful the man gave up, but then ran at her with a chair as she attempted to escape the house sometime later.

Charters Towers police arrested the man on the floor of one of their three children's bedrooms.

The prosecutor said the man continued to threaten the woman even after police had arrived, something that Magistrate Mosch found "unbelievable".

"You continued to carry on using the foul and disgusting language you had already inflicted upon the aggrieved even in the presence of police," Magistrate Mosch said.

The court heard the woman and the man are still in a relationship following the incident.

Magistrate Mosch noted the man was convicted of crimes related to domestic violence six years ago and asked him to reflect on his actions.

"I want you to give some thought into the way you'd feel later in life if a man behaved like this towards your own daughter," Magistrate Mosch said.

He was fined $1000.