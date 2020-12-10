Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jason Brett English leaves Caloundra Magistrates Court after being fined $450 for a public nuisance offence. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.
Jason Brett English leaves Caloundra Magistrates Court after being fined $450 for a public nuisance offence. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.
Crime

Man threatens coast guard, challenges cops to fight

Laura Pettigrew
10th Dec 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 41-year-old man threatened coast guard volunteers and challenged police to a fight when after he was asked to step away from a boat.

Police were called to Tripcony Lane in Caloundra at 2:30pm on November 22 when Jason Brett English was behaving in a disorderly manner.

"Police spoke to the coast guard and they stated the defendant yelled abuse and became aggressive towards them when they asked him to move away from the coast guard vessel on the pontoon," police prosecutor Mark Burrell said.

NAMED: 10 of the Coast's naughty mums

Formal crash driver faces dangerous drive charge

Senior Constable Burrell said English challenged police to a fight when they spoke with him.

Community Newsletter SignUp

English, who pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance, said he didn't try to start a fight with police.

"I didn't challenge anyone to a fight," he said.

"Yes, I got charged with drinking in public and then I walked away and said, 'thanks very much have a good day' and they asked me to stop and that's when they arrested me."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined English $450.

A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

caloundra coast guard caloundra crime coast guards public nuisance sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        21 units to be added to Gympie golf course development

        Premium Content 21 units to be added to Gympie golf course development

        News Developers of the Corella Rd project opposite the Gympie cemetery got the green light from Gympie Regional Council this month

        ‘They don’t care’: Protesters stand up for threatened wildlife

        Premium Content ‘They don’t care’: Protesters stand up for threatened...

        Environment Protesters from local wildlife action groups have taken the fight for the...

        ON THE INSIDE: Five crazy stories from Wide Bay prison

        Premium Content ON THE INSIDE: Five crazy stories from Wide Bay prison

        News From dangerous dinner disputes to dodgy drug smuggling attempts

        Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        Premium Content Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        News Qld coronavirus: Dancing is back as restrictions ease even further