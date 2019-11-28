Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Court. Photo: Tracey Joynson
Hervey Bay Court. Photo: Tracey Joynson
News

Man tells police ‘I’m a ninja', court hears

Carlie Walker
28th Nov 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who taunted police by telling they couldn't find him because he was "a ninja" has appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Gary Lutz pleaded guilty to public nuisance after an incident during a night out.

The court heard Lutz was standing in the roadway walking home when he started yelling at a male person.

A security guard watching on reported his behaviour to police, who arrived a short time later.

When the officers approached Lutz to tell him to move on, he swore at them, calling police "f**king dog c**ts.

He then told police they "couldn't find me because I'm a ninja".

The court heard Lutz was receiving ongoing support and treatment for mental health issues.

He accepted that his language was inappropriate, the court was told.

Lutz was fined $200 by Magistrate Stephen Guttridge and a conviction was recorded.

court crime fraser coast court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Named: Three to appear in Gympie District Court today

        premium_icon Named: Three to appear in Gympie District Court today

        News Every court sitting day, a number of people are expected to appear in court on a range of matters.

        • 28th Nov 2019 7:53 AM
        JUST IN: Car rolls down embankment in Gympie

        premium_icon JUST IN: Car rolls down embankment in Gympie

        News Paramedics are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Gympie.

        • 28th Nov 2019 7:51 AM
        Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        premium_icon Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        News But CEO Bernard Smith says Gympie council has eye on return to surplus sooner than...

        New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        premium_icon New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        Crime New laws fining drivers $1000 for using their mobile phone kick in