Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PolAir pursued the allegedly stolen vehicle across Brisbane before taking tow men into custody. Picture: File/Peter Clark
PolAir pursued the allegedly stolen vehicle across Brisbane before taking tow men into custody. Picture: File/Peter Clark
Crime

Man, teen boy charged after high-speed chase

by Nicole Pierre
1st Jun 2019 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN and a teenage boy have been charged after a high-speed chase involving an alleged stolen car.

Police allege a red Toyota Aurion sedan, which was reported as stolen two days earlier, was spotted at a service station on Oxley Rd in Graceville at about 9.10pm Friday.

Two police cars attempted to intercept the car before the driver allegedly accelerated and struck a petrol bowser.

PolAir followed the car before a tyre deflation device was deployed at Bald Hills.

The two men then allegedly fled the scene by foot at Murrumba Downs before they were caught by police and taken into custody without incident.

A 20-year-old Cherbourg man was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, burglary and receiving tainted property.

He is expected to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

A 14-year-old boy was also charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary and receiving tainted property.

More Stories

editors picks high speed chase police teen

Top Stories

    Note found close to crash that killed mother, four kids

    premium_icon Note found close to crash that killed mother, four kids

    News A note was found just 200 metres from the scene of a horrific crash that killed four innocent children and their Hervey Bay mother near Kingaroy.

    Crash truth will help stop horror from happening again

    premium_icon Crash truth will help stop horror from happening again

    Opinion Whatever the circumstances, it’s a heartbreaking tragedy

    • 1st Jun 2019 10:04 AM
    Loud mouth parents on notice as Gympie sport tries new idea

    premium_icon Loud mouth parents on notice as Gympie sport tries new idea

    News The purpose is to let children play and have fun.

    • 1st Jun 2019 9:32 AM
    Why your power bill is set to be slashed

    premium_icon Why your power bill is set to be slashed

    News Consumers can expect bills to drop by more than 4%

    • 1st Jun 2019 9:30 AM