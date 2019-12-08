Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man tasered by police after incident at pub

Meg Gannon
8th Dec 2019 6:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE man has been tasered and another man taken into custody after an incident at a Dalby pub this evening.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed police were called just after 6.30pm tonight in regards to an incident at the Criterion Hotel.

The spokeswoman told News police intercepted a vehicle containing one driver and one passenger on Orpen Street in connection with the incident.

News believes there was an altercation between the police officer and the passenger in the vehicle that led to the passenger being tasered.

A second police unit arrived to the scene on Orpen Street shortly after.

The two men have been taken into custody at the Dalby watch house.

crime criterion hotel dalby editors picks police taser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police shoot man dead after overnight stand-off

        premium_icon Police shoot man dead after overnight stand-off

        Breaking A man was shot dead by police this morning following reports he was armed with a rifle and firing on people and cars.

        ‘Very unwell’ Gympie robber threatened youth worker and child

        premium_icon ‘Very unwell’ Gympie robber threatened youth worker and...

        News He approached the pair on March 14 and demanded money, causing concern to the...

        Champions - Queensland’s best swimmers compete in Gympie

        premium_icon Champions - Queensland’s best swimmers compete in Gympie

        Swimming Champions of all ages converge on Gympie Aquatic Centre for a 41C day of hot...

        IN PICTURES: Hundreds compete at Gold Rush swimming carnival

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Hundreds compete at Gold Rush swimming carnival

        News Competitors from all over Queensland battled it out in front of thousands through...