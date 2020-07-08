Man tasered as he tried to run from police

The police tasered the man after he became aggressive in the Gympie watchhouse. Picture: File photo

The police tasered the man after he became aggressive in the Gympie watchhouse. Picture: File photo

A MAN who attacked police officers and had to be tasered while in custody faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Bradley Towle, 36, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer while in custody at the Gympie watchhouse.



Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said Towle was in the exercise yard when officers told him he had been denied bail.

Towle demanded his medication, which he had already received, and to talk to his solicitor, which he also had already done, the court heard.

Towle took his shirt off and became aggressive, and when an officer placed a hand on his chest to restrain him, Towle pushed him.

He was taken to a cell but slipped out of police grip and ran, he was then tasered and restrained again.

He appeared via custody while serving time for another offence, and was sentenced to two months jail to be served concurrently.