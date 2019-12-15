Menu
CRASH: Extensive damage was suffered by this blue Honda Jazz in a one-sided collision with a 4wd and trailer in Channon St. The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital.
Man taken to hospital from Gympie CBD crash

Arthur Gorrie
15th Dec 2019 2:22 PM
A MAN has been taken to Gympie Hospital after a two vehicle collision at the corner of Nash and Channon Sts, Gympie a short while ago.

An ambulance crew helps the driver of the blue Honda before transporting him to hospital.
Police at the scene said the man’s Honda Jazz hatchback was turning left out of Nash St and appeared to have impacted with a trailer being towed in Channon St, towards Horseshoe Bend, by a large 4wd ute.

CRASH SCENE: This severely damaged Honda Jazz came off second best when it collided with an east-bound 4wd and heavy trailer in Channon St. The Driver of the smaller car was taken to hospital.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew member said the damage was one-sided, with the Honda getting the worst of it and its driver being transported to hospital.

The trailer was being towed by an Isuzu4wd ute.

The trailer behind this vehicle was only slightly damaged, the owner saying he would have to temporarily remove one wheel to get it home.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash happened about 1.20pm.

The man had been transported in a stable condition with no apparent serious injuries.

