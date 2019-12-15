Man taken to hospital from Gympie CBD crash
A MAN has been taken to Gympie Hospital after a two vehicle collision at the corner of Nash and Channon Sts, Gympie a short while ago.
Police at the scene said the man’s Honda Jazz hatchback was turning left out of Nash St and appeared to have impacted with a trailer being towed in Channon St, towards Horseshoe Bend, by a large 4wd ute.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew member said the damage was one-sided, with the Honda getting the worst of it and its driver being transported to hospital.
The trailer was being towed by an Isuzu4wd ute.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash happened about 1.20pm.
The man had been transported in a stable condition with no apparent serious injuries.