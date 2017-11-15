Man taken to hospital following fire

Emergency crews attend the scene of a fire on Station Rd last night.

Station Rd fire: Emergency crews attend the scene of a fire on Station Rd in the middle of Gympie

AN elderly man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out on Station Rd in Gympie last night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, not far from the Railway Hotel just after 8pm.

There are unconfirmed reports the source of the fire was a wheelie bin that had ignited.

The elderly man was taken in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital after reported smoke inhalation.

It is unknown at this stage what caused the fire, or if it is being treated as suspicious by authorities.

More details as they become available.