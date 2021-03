Paramedics have transported a man to hospital after falling from a motorcycle on Moore Street. File Photo.

Paramedics have transported a man to hospital after falling from a motorcycle in Goomeri.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services attended the incident on Moore Street at 10.45pm last night.

The man was transported to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition with a knee injury.