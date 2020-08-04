Man taken to hospital after car ploughs into Gympie property

Close call as car slams into Gympie fence: A Gympie couple's quiet evening took a shocking turn when a car lost control

A GYMPIE couple's quiet evening became a shocking emergency scene last night when a car lost control on Cootharaba Rd and ploughed through their front fence.

The couple was sitting at home after work when they heard a loud crash.

"The first thing I thought was (it was) going to come through the house," Janelle Kirkness said.

She and her partner, Nick Heather, rushed outside to find the car "sitting up on our fence".

All up it only took a second or two, but she said it sounded like forever.

The car hit with enough force to leave its rear door handle embedded in a timber pole.

The vehicle, believed to have been a Ford Falcon, was travelling from Gympie when it skidded out of control coming down the hill past Gympie High School just before 6.30pm.

It crossed to the wrong side of the road before swerving on to the grassy shoulder and hitting a power pole with enough force to leave the rear door handle embedded in the wood.

The car then ploughed through bushes and collided with the couple's steel-reinforced concrete fence, spraying bricks and metal across the lawn and sending a gate flying towards the house.

The Falcon crashed to a halt at the entrance to their front walk, obliterating that gate too and crushing the letter box paper-flat.

The front gate and letter box were obliterated in the crash.

Mr Heather said he had only been out to the box 20 minutes before.

"I'm waiting for a letter from the doctor … I'm betting it's squashed," he said.

The couple had only been in the house a few months, but neighbours had informed them this was not a one-off incident.

"This is the second time it's happened to the house," he said.

It took emergency services about 30 minutes to clear the scene.

A man in his 20s was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.