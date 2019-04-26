Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew from Gympie made the scene of a Bauple car crash safe this morning.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew from Gympie made the scene of a Bauple car crash safe this morning. Gerard Walsh
News

Man taken to hospital after Bauple crash

Jessica Lamb
by
26th Apr 2019 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been taken to hospital following a car crash in Bauple.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Bauple Woolooga Rd about 8.30am on Friday after a car hit a cement bollard.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew from Gympie reached the scene at 9.20am and made it safe.

Paramedics transported a male patient to Maryborough Hospital for a pre-existing medical condition.

He was transported in a stable condition.

bauple car crash fcemergency fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The best spots to hunt a monster tuna

    premium_icon The best spots to hunt a monster tuna

    News Mackerel are also around and some lucky anglers have also been able to pin a few in the bay.

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Flight Centre in court over worker underpayment claims

    premium_icon Flight Centre in court over worker underpayment claims

    Crime 'Thousands of current and former workers could have been impacted'

    • 26th Apr 2019 11:46 AM
    HORROR AND MYSTERY: The 20 best things I've read this week

    HORROR AND MYSTERY: The 20 best things I've read this week

    News If you missed any of our cracking stories this week, read on

    • 26th Apr 2019 11:04 AM
    Councillor says new $150k Rattler bailout won't be the last

    premium_icon Councillor says new $150k Rattler bailout won't be the last

    News OPINION: Rural roads have more in common with a Borneo jungle track

    • 26th Apr 2019 10:41 AM