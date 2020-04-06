Man survives truck rollover west of Gympie

Police are still on the scene of a truck rollover west of Gympie this afternoon. Picture: Alix Sweeney

UPDATE: 6.30pm

A man in his 60s has survived a truck rollover west of Gympie this afternoon, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman has confirmed.

The man managed to climb out of the cabin soon after the accident, which occurred about 4.20pm and was transported to Gympie Hospital with a laceration to his head.

Conflicting reports have the accident at Palm Drive, The Palms and Gympie/Woolooga Rd, Glastonbury but both QAS and the Queensland Police Service spokespeople have agreed the vehicle involved was a truck.

A QPS spokeswoman said Police are still currently on the scene and access to the accident site is blocked off as they wait for the truck to be towed from the site.

She could not confirm if there are any diversions in place for traffic.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are currently on the scene at Glastonbury, where a truck has reported rolled, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed.

The accident, which happened on the Gympie/Woolooga Rd was reported to emergency services at 4.19pm.

Ambulance officers are treating a single patient for a mild laceration to the head and the spokeswoman said the patient is expected to be taken to Gympie hospital for observation.

While she was unable to confirm the vehicle involved in the incident was indeed a truck that rolled over, she did say the patient was able to extricate themselves from the vehicle after the accident.

