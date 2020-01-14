Menu
Milan Lemic went missing on December 22. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Queensland Police
News

Man survives on berries and fruits in three-week rainforest ordeal

14th Jan 2020 11:38 AM
THE Victorian man who went missing in Queensland's Upper Daintree since before Christmas has been found, police say.

Milan Lemic, 29, went missing on December 22, prompting an extensive search with drones, SES search crews and locals on quad bikes and horseback who spent more than a week searching farmland, jungle and croc-infested waterways over Christmas.

Mr Lemic abandoned his black Holden ute after it got bogged in sand at Baird's Crossing in the upper Daintree River on December 22.

He left behind his mobile phone, and within 25 minutes of a local farmer going to get a tractor to help pull him out, he disappeared without a trace.

Police found him late yesterday afternoon on the Creb Track.

"He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rainforest for three weeks," police say.

"He said he'd been eating berries and fruit and of course water is plentiful up there," a police spokeswoman told media.

"He has lost weight but is in pretty good spirits considering he has been away for three weeks."

