Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man suffered serious injuries when he came off his bike while riding in a state forest in the Mary Valley this morning.
A man suffered serious injuries when he came off his bike while riding in a state forest in the Mary Valley this morning.
News

Man suffers serious injuries in Mary Valley bike crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
28th Aug 2020 6:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 30s has been flown to hospital with suspected spinal injuries after being thrown from his motorbike this morning while riding in a Mary Valley forest.

He was riding with a group of friends along a state forest trail when he reportedly lost control of the bike and crashed about 11am this morning.

The man was flown to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
The man was flown to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

Paramedics from RACQ’s Lifeflight helicopter had to be driven in to where the scene of the crash.

He was then taken back to the helicopter and flown to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

ambulance bike crash brisbane hospital gympie crash mary valley state forest
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for Mothar Mountain speedway legend

        Premium Content Tributes flow for Mothar Mountain speedway legend

        News A funeral was held today for beloved farmer, fisherman and speedway racer Percy Bichel who passed away earlier this month

        Organisers pull pin on Big Pineapple Music Festival

        Premium Content Organisers pull pin on Big Pineapple Music Festival

        Entertainment What Big Pineapple festival cancellation means for ticketholders

        Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Premium Content Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Entertainment Do you have what it takes to become the next voice of the region? A radio station...

        ‘No truth’ to COVID tracing rumours in Gympie

        Premium Content ‘No truth’ to COVID tracing rumours in Gympie

        News ‘It is incorrect, there is no basis for contact tracing at Gympie.’