Man suffers serious injuries in Mary Valley bike crash

A MAN in his 30s has been flown to hospital with suspected spinal injuries after being thrown from his motorbike this morning while riding in a Mary Valley forest.

He was riding with a group of friends along a state forest trail when he reportedly lost control of the bike and crashed about 11am this morning.

The man was flown to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

Paramedics from RACQ’s Lifeflight helicopter had to be driven in to where the scene of the crash.

