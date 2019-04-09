Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people have been injured in a crash on the Tablelands.
Four people have been injured in a crash on the Tablelands.
News

Serious injuries in lawnmower, car, pedestrian crash

by Grace Mason and Daniel Bateman
9th Apr 2019 7:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people are in hospital, one in a serious condition, after a multi-vehicle crash including a ride-on lawnmower on the Tablelands in Queensland's Far North.

Emergency services were called to Malanda-Atherton Rd about 2.40pm Tuesday following the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash involved two cars, a lawnmower and a pedestrian.

He said a man had suffered significant leg and arm injuries and had been flown to Atherton Hospital in a serious condition.

Three other people were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A woman in her 70s and a teenage male had abdominal injuries and a man in his 80s had seatbelt related injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared one of the vehicles had pulled off the side of the road.

He said one of the drivers had complained of chest pain, suffering a medical condition.

cairns editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    How the Gympie Hammers will have a chance against premiers

    premium_icon How the Gympie Hammers will have a chance against premiers

    News The Gympie Hammers have been in top form over the past two weeks but will have a challenge against reigning premiers the Maleny Bushrangers on Saturday.

    • 9th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
    New league, first win: Gympie Cats tame Lions in thriller

    premium_icon New league, first win: Gympie Cats tame Lions in thriller

    News Hear from coach Dave 'Tinners' Carroll after first game in charge.

    • 9th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
    Gympie Hospital emergency: 'Bedlock' patients left waiting

    premium_icon Gympie Hospital emergency: 'Bedlock' patients left waiting

    News Opposition says we are in danger because of hospital bed drought

    Children in new medical cannabis trial

    premium_icon Children in new medical cannabis trial

    Health Children could get reprieve from anxiety in new trial