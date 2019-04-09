Serious injuries in lawnmower, car, pedestrian crash

Four people have been injured in a crash on the Tablelands.

FOUR people are in hospital, one in a serious condition, after a multi-vehicle crash including a ride-on lawnmower on the Tablelands in Queensland's Far North.

Emergency services were called to Malanda-Atherton Rd about 2.40pm Tuesday following the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash involved two cars, a lawnmower and a pedestrian.

He said a man had suffered significant leg and arm injuries and had been flown to Atherton Hospital in a serious condition.

Three other people were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A woman in her 70s and a teenage male had abdominal injuries and a man in his 80s had seatbelt related injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared one of the vehicles had pulled off the side of the road.

He said one of the drivers had complained of chest pain, suffering a medical condition.