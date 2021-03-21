Man suffers serious head injuries after fall through table

A man in his 50s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospita. Photo: File

A man in his 50s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospita. Photo: File

Police believe alcohol may have contributed to a man falling through a coffee table and sustaining life-threatening head injuries on Saturday night.

The Daily understands a man and woman from the Gympie area were celebrating a birthday at Coolum Beach when the man fell at the accommodation they were staying at.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man in his 50s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious head injuries about 7.30pm.

Dad cruises towards dream after devastating blaze

Competitors carve it up at inaugural bodysurfing contest

Critical care paramedics were on-board.

A woman in her 60s was also taken to hospital, however, it's not known if she had suffered any injuries.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the Coolum Espl hotel before 7pm after reports a man had "gone through" a coffee table.

He said it appeared alcohol contributed to the incident.

There was no ongoing investigation.