A man in his 50s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospita. Photo: File
News

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall through table

Felicity Ripper
21st Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Police believe alcohol may have contributed to a man falling through a coffee table and sustaining life-threatening head injuries on Saturday night.

The Daily understands a man and woman from the Gympie area were celebrating a birthday at Coolum Beach when the man fell at the accommodation they were staying at.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man in his 50s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious head injuries about 7.30pm.

Critical care paramedics were on-board.

A woman in her 60s was also taken to hospital, however, it's not known if she had suffered any injuries.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the Coolum Espl hotel before 7pm after reports a man had "gone through" a coffee table.

He said it appeared alcohol contributed to the incident.

There was no ongoing investigation.

