Man suffers serious facial burns as generator ignites

Frazer Pearce
3rd Nov 2019 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:37 AM
A YOUNG man has suffered burns to the face after a generator he was refuelling ignited.

The accident happened at a Rolleston property about 7pm Saturday.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service with an on-board Critical Care Paramedic was tasked to Rolleston to treat the patient.

The man, aged in his 20s, was stabilised by the on-board Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

He remained in a stable condition for the duration of the flight.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

