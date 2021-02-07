Man suffers serious chest injury after falling from horse

Menu
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious chest injury after falling from a horse at Mount Beppo on Saturday morning.
Lachlan Mcivor
6th Feb 2021 11:53 AM
A MAN has been seriously hurt after falling from a horse in the Somerset region this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care, transported him in a serious but stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

The accident happened at a private property at Mount Beppo, near Toogoolawah, just after 9.30am Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he suffered a serious chest injury.

His age could not be confirmed.

