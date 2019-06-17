Man to be airlifted to hospital after horror workplace

UPDATE: A man has been stabilised at the scene of an horrific workplace incident and will be airlifted to hospital.

An adult man suffered serious injuries to both arms when he got trapped in a machine at a Ballandean workplace about 7.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a rescue helicopter had landed nearby the scene and was preparing to airlift the man to hospital.

The man is expected to be flown directly to Brisbane for treatment.

The QAS said the man was in a serious condition.

#Ballandean - paramedics are at the scene of a serious workplace incident in which a patient got their arms trapped in a machine. The rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene. pic.twitter.com/MPfm991dVX — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) June 16, 2019

