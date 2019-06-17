Menu
Man to be airlifted to hospital after horror workplace

Tara Miko
by
17th Jun 2019 8:41 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
UPDATE: A man has been stabilised at the scene of an horrific workplace incident and will be airlifted to hospital.

An adult man suffered serious injuries to both arms when he got trapped in a machine at a Ballandean workplace about 7.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a rescue helicopter had landed nearby the scene and was preparing to airlift the man to hospital.

The man is expected to be flown directly to Brisbane for treatment.

The QAS said the man was in a serious condition.

EARLIER: A MAN has suffered serious injuries to his arms in a workplace incident on the Southern Downs this morning.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating an adult male with significant arm injuries at the Watters Rd business in Ballandean.

Crews were called to the incident at 7.52am.

The man suffered serious injuries to both arms after getting trapped in a machine at the workplace, however the type of machine involved was not known.

A rescue helicopter has been deployed to the Ballandean Soccer Club where it is expected to airlift the man to Brisbane.

He is in a serious condition.

 
