Man suffers multi trauma injuries on Gympie farm

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man after his six wheeler amphibious vehicle rolled over on a property about 20km outside Gympie early this morning.

The man in his 30s suffered multi trauma injuries and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,342 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation

