Man suffers minor injuries after crashing car into pole

UPDATE 12:45pm: ONE man has been transported to the Gympie hospital after a single vehicle crash this afternoon.

It's believed the crash occurred just after 12:15pm.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the car had hit a telegraph pole.

Police are still investigating how the crash occurred.

