Man suffers minor injuries after crashing car into pole
UPDATE 12:45pm: ONE man has been transported to the Gympie hospital after a single vehicle crash this afternoon.
It's believed the crash occurred just after 12:15pm.
A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the car had hit a telegraph pole.
Police are still investigating how the crash occurred.
EARLIER 12:30pm: Emergency crews are on scene after a single vehicle crash on Fern St, Gympie.
It's believed the car had hit a telegraph pole, spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said.
The Queensland Ambulance Service alongside the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service were on scene.