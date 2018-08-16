Menu
A man was transported to the Gympie hospital after crashing his car into a pole earlier this afternoon.
Man suffers minor injuries after crashing car into pole

Philippe Coquerand
by
16th Aug 2018 12:45 PM

UPDATE 12:45pm: ONE man has been transported to the Gympie hospital after a single vehicle crash this afternoon.

It's believed the crash occurred just after 12:15pm.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the car had hit a telegraph pole.

Police are still investigating how the crash occurred.

EARLIER 12:30pm: Emergency crews are on scene after a single vehicle crash on Fern St, Gympie.

It's believed the car had hit a telegraph pole, spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said.

The Queensland Ambulance Service alongside the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service were on scene.

Gympie Times

