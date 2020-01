INJURED: A driver was taken to Gympie Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Tin Can Bay overnight. Please note, this is a file photo.

IN overnight news, emergency services rushed to a single-vehicle crash in Tin Can Bay.

A man was taken to Gympie Hospital after he crashed his car on Toolara Rd just before 1am.

The man suffered a minor head injury and is in a stable condition.