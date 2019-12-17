Menu
TRAFFIC CRASHES: Emergency services rushed to the Burnett Highway near Goomeri after a single-vehicle-crash near Goomeri this morning. Photo: File
News

Man suffers head injury in Gympie region crash

Philippe Coquerand
17th Dec 2019 7:26 AM
PARAMEDICS rushed to a single-vehicle crash near Gympie this morning.

A man suffered head, shoulder and suspected spinal injuries when his truck rolled over on the Burnett Highway near Goomeri just after 6am.

The man was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

In another crash last night, a woman escaped injury when her vehicle rolled over on the Bruce Highway near Bauple about 11pm. She was assessed at the scene but did not require treatment.

Investigations continue.

bruce highway crash bruce highway gympie burnett highway crash goomeri crash gunalda gympie crashes queensland ambulance services single-vehicle crash south burnett
Gympie Times

