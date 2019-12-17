Man suffers head injury in Gympie region crash

TRAFFIC CRASHES: Emergency services rushed to the Burnett Highway near Goomeri after a single-vehicle-crash near Goomeri this morning. Photo: File

TRAFFIC CRASHES: Emergency services rushed to the Burnett Highway near Goomeri after a single-vehicle-crash near Goomeri this morning. Photo: File

PARAMEDICS rushed to a single-vehicle crash near Gympie this morning.

A man suffered head, shoulder and suspected spinal injuries when his truck rolled over on the Burnett Highway near Goomeri just after 6am.

The man was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

In another crash last night, a woman escaped injury when her vehicle rolled over on the Bruce Highway near Bauple about 11pm. She was assessed at the scene but did not require treatment.

Investigations continue.