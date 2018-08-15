Man stung for drugs twice in two days

A Murgon man has told the Murgon Magistrates Court today that he turned to smoking drugs because he's going through a hard time.

A Murgon man has told the Murgon Magistrates Court today that he turned to smoking drugs because he's going through a hard time. John Weekes

A MURGON man has told the Murgon Magistrates Court today that he turned to smoking drugs because he's going through a hard time.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Christopher William Bergin was pulled over in Kilkivan at 10.55pm on July 20 for an traffic offence.

"Police officers searched the car and 28g of cannabis was found," he said.

"On July 22, police executed a search warrant at a home in Kilkivan.

"The defendant was there and police located 19g of cannabis in the kitchen," the prosecutor said.

"The defendant voluntarily disclosed a water pipe and 1g of cannabis, which was in a cupboard."

Magistrate John Smith outlined Bergin's prior history of like offending.

"Why are you diddling around with drugs again," he asked.

"It's a long story but I'm going through a bit of a hard time," Bergin said.

"I had another work accident and I doubt I'll be able to work ever again.

"But I know I've done wrong," he said.

For the 28g of cannabis in the car, Bergin was fined $950, failure to pay the fine would result in 19 days' imprisonment.

For the possession of cannabis on July 22, Bergin was fined $1200 and ordered to pay within 28 days.

Failure to pay the fine would result in 24 days' imprisonment.

For the water pipe offence, he was fined $400, in default of payment, eight days' imprisonment.

The convictions were recorded.