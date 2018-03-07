Menu
A Victory Heights man is taken to hospital for assessment after being struck by a 4wd in his driveway. Donna Jones
News

Man struck by car in his driveway

by Donna Jones
7th Mar 2018 4:41 PM

A MAN was transported to Gympie hospital in a stable condition after being struck by a 4WD vehicle in his driveway.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man did not sustain any serious injuries but ambulance staff took him to Gympie hospital anyway for a thorough assessment.

"With incidents of this nature we always encourage patients to get checked out to put their mind at ease,” the QAS spokeswoman said.

The low speed impact occurred around 3.30pm this afternoon in a cul-de-sac in Victory Heights.

