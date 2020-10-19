Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A rescue helicopter has been called to a Cooroy workplace after a man was reportedly struck in the head with a beam. Photo: File
A rescue helicopter has been called to a Cooroy workplace after a man was reportedly struck in the head with a beam. Photo: File
Breaking

Man struck by beam suffers ‘significant’ injuries

Ashley Carter
19th Oct 2020 10:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A rescue helicopter has been called to a Cooroy workplace where a man has suffered "significant" head injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a beam, believed to be timber, reportedly fell and struck the man in the head at a Lower Mill Rd address.

Elderly woman hit by car suffers critical injuries

Sex offender register sparks fiery debate on Coast

He suffered head and facial injuries as a result and is in a serious condition.

More to come.

More Stories

cooroy editors picks workplace incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ready to sweat? 33c scorcher to hit Gympie

        Premium Content Ready to sweat? 33c scorcher to hit Gympie

        News Hold onto your hats – it’s going to get hot today with above average temperatures dominating the week – starting with today.

        100 DAY REPORT: Countdown to Gympie council overhaul

        Premium Content 100 DAY REPORT: Countdown to Gympie council overhaul

        News New CEO Shane Gray is turning over every rock in the organisation to deliver the...

        Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites