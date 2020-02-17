Menu
UPDATE: Man struck by 500kg object at Rocky worksite

Jack Evans
17th Feb 2020 12:42 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM
UPDATE1.27pm: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a man has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital with "spinal precautions" following a workplace incident. 

Crews were called to the site at 12:32pm. 

The man was transported from Peak Hill Quarry in a stable condition.

 INITIAL 12.45pm: Ambulance crews are heading to Peak Hill Quarry after reports a man was struck in the head by a 500kg piece of metal struck his head.

It is understood the man has sustained neck and back injuries but his condition at this stage is not known.

More to come.

