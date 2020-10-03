Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Zechariah Joel McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval and stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products.
Zechariah Joel McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval and stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products.
News

Man still in custody after allegedly stealing $30k in items

Ross Irby
3rd Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Ipswich man accused of stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products remains in police custody after being charged.

The case against Zechariah Joel McLean, 32, from Redbank Plains, received a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week following his arrest.

McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval on Saturday, September 26.

He faces three charges of entering premises at Booval on September 26 - including Ipswich Vapor Club on Brisbane Road, and an Indian restaurant where he is alleged to have taken kitchen utensils and cash.

His matters were mentioned and adjourned to October 27 and McLean remanded in custody.

crime queensland crime stealing theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Paramedics treating patients after boat fire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Paramedics treating patients after boat fire

        Breaking Paramedics are at the scene of a boat fire in Tiaro

        Two in Gympie hospital after two snake bites in 24 hours

        Premium Content Two in Gympie hospital after two snake bites in 24 hours

        News An incident at Widgee this afternoon follows another in Gympie late yesterday.

        Person trapped in car after nasty crash at Rainbow Beach

        Premium Content Person trapped in car after nasty crash at Rainbow Beach

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene just after 7:30am, per reports.

        Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Premium Content Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Crime Queensland Police Union welcomes changes to Central Region police boundaries