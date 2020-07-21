Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Clifton man has been fined after stealing his neighbour’s sex toys.
A Clifton man has been fined after stealing his neighbour’s sex toys.
News

Man steals neighbour’s sex toys, underwear, sandwich maker

Kerri Moore
21st Jul 2020 12:04 PM | Updated: 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN a Clifton man was asked to feed his neighbour's pets while she was away, he decided to instead rummage through her home and steal some of her most intimate possessions.

Jason Patrick McMahon entered the woman's home in November, helping himself to four vibrating sex toys, women's underwear, DVDs, jewellery, a Breville sandwich maker and personal documents.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the Warwick Magistrates Court the woman returned home to find the 30-year-old man inside her house and told him to leave.

A search warrant executed at the man's home uncovered some of the missing items.

Lawyer Phil Crook said his client suffered from mental health issues including ADHD, autism and potentially schizophrenia.

Magistrate Julian Noud said McMahon's actions were 'deplorable'.

"The neighbour had left the house and entrusted you to come into her house and feed her animals instead you stole from her," he said.

"I consider it fairly deplorable behaviour by you Mr McMahon, you were in essence in a position of trust and you were in fact stealing from underneath her nose."

McMahon pleaded guilty to stealing and was fined $400.

No conviction was recorded.

MORE WARWICK STORIES

•Man jailed for cruel attack on disabled partner

•Man accused of breaking woman's ribs in child handover

•Man allegedly cut off partners clothes as she screamed

•MY MATE: Father stabbed in neck by son misses his attacker

More Stories

court crime editors picks theft
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pop-up Twilight Market coming to the Southside next month

        premium_icon Pop-up Twilight Market coming to the Southside next month

        News With the Sunday Southside School markets under threat from the new Show markets, the school has announced something new

        ‘Amazing’: Legendary local a step closer to sporting dream

        premium_icon ‘Amazing’: Legendary local a step closer to sporting dream

        News The Gympie athlete has another year of training, camps and selection camp, before...

        Region records strongest building activity since 2015

        premium_icon Region records strongest building activity since 2015

        News New houses, duplexes and new roofs - this is the most the Gympie council has...

        $120k Gympie fraud case delayed

        premium_icon $120k Gympie fraud case delayed

        News A 63-year-old man represented himself in the District Court this week